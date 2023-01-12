Birmingham Cathedral light show to tell windows story
- Published
Colourful images will be projected on the inside of Birmingham Cathedral to tell the story of four historic stained glass windows.
The light and sound show in the building has been created by Luxmuralis and runs from Thursday to Saturday.
It will tell the story of the windows at the cathedral, produced by artist Edward Burne-Jones in the 19th Century.
CEO Anna Pitt said they were an "exquisite work of art" that would be preserved for future generations.
The projections will only be displayed during the evenings at the ticketed event.
Mr Burne-Jones was born in Birmingham and the windows he created were installed between 1885-1897, when the cathedral was still a parish church.
The four include depictions of Jesus ascending to heaven, the Nativity and the Crucifixion.
The windows should be classed as national treasures, Luxmuralis artistic director Peter Walker said.
"I have known the works of Burne-Jones since I was young and we are privileged to be able to bring these windows to life for new audiences," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk