Speeding driver jailed for Walsall woman's death
A dangerous driver who caused the death of a mother has been jailed for six years.
Hashim Aziz, 23, crashed into Baljinder Kaur Moore's vehicle in Broadway, Walsall on 21 November 2021.
His Audi was travelling at up to 97mph (156.1km/h) in the 30mph (48.2km/h) zone moments before the collision, said police.
"Aziz showed a complete disrespect for everyone that night," said Det Sgt Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police.
Mrs Moore, who was attempting to turn right at the junction with Magdalene Road when her car was struck, died at the scene.
Forensic investigators estimated Aziz's speed at the time of the impact was 62mph (99.7km/h).
If he had stuck to the speed limit Mrs Moore would have had time to complete the turn safely, police added.
Aziz, of Highgate Drive, Walsall, was jailed for six years and banned from driving for seven years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.
He had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in November.
Mr Hughes, from the force's collisions unit, said the high speeds were "in no way acceptable".
"Every road user is entitled to expect some protection and speed limits are put in place for just that reason," he said.
"It is Mrs Moore and her family that have paid the price for his dangerous and selfish actions."
Mrs Moore's family previously described the 32-year-old as "beautiful both inside and out".
