Two brothers sought over fatal Birmingham shooting
- Published
Police are searching for two brothers wanted for questioning over a man's fatal shooting.
The West Midlands force said Crimestoppers was offering up to £1,000 for information leading to the arrests of Theo and Remell Bailey.
They are sought over the killing of Gavin Parry, 31, who was found dead at an industrial site in Western Road, Birmingham, on 13 April, 2021.
Police urged people not to approach the men but to contact officers.
The brothers are said to have close links to the Handsworth and Winson Green areas of Birmingham.
Det Insp Jim Mahon said: "Gavin's family have been searching for answers for nearly two years and have been patient in awaiting information about why, how and who killed Gavin.
"They have acted with dignity throughout and it is only right that they begin to understand what happened to their loved one."
