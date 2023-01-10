Bleed kits donated after Cody Fisher's Digbeth stabbing
Fifteen bleed control kits are being given to businesses in an area of Birmingham after a man was stabbed to death on a nightclub dance floor.
Non-league footballer Cody Fisher, 23, who played for Stratford Town, died at the Crane venue in Digbeth on Boxing Day.
Lynne Baird, whose son, Daniel, was murdered in Digbeth in 2017, is behind the kits' donation.
They stem the loss of blood from knife wounds until medical help can arrive.
Daniel Baird, 26, died when a dispute between two groups of men spilled outside the Forge Tavern.
Mrs Baird, who has campaigned for the widespread use of kits to aid stabbing victims, said: "Why aren't there enough kits? We've got kits all over the world. Why aren't there enough in Digbeth?
"Lives are being saved by these kits. That was what triggered me to start getting some more kits in."
Redditch-born left back Mr Fisher had previously played for Stourbridge Football Club and Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club.
Two murder suspects appeared at Birmingham Crown Court last week and were remanded in custody.
The Crane nightclub has had its licence suspended for 28 days.