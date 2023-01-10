Man jailed over Birmingham New Street suitcase drugs
A man has been jailed after being caught wheeling a suitcase of cannabis through Birmingham New Street Station on his way to Scotland.
Manh Van Phan, 41, was attempting to travel to Aberdeen with 7.4kg (16lbs) of the drug when he was stopped after staff reported him acting suspiciously.
Vacuum-packed cannabis was found in his suitcase and rucksack after a search.
He was jailed for two years and seven months after admitting possessing the drug with intent to supply.
British Transport Police (BTP) said he "strolled" through the station on 11 May last year and bought a ticket for his would-be destination.
But Rail staff concerned by his behaviour contacted BTP officers.
Plain clothes officers from BTP's county lines taskforce located Phan on a platform and after talking to him, searched his luggage and found the drugs, a spokesperson said.
Investigating officer Det Con Mohit Behl said it was a "particularly brazen" attempt to move drugs across the UK using the rail network.
"We deploy specialist units, including plain clothes officers and drugs dogs, on the railway every day to tackle county lines activity," he said.
"Anyone attempting to move commodities on the railway in this manner is extremely naïve - we will catch you and bring you to justice."
He thanked the rail staff at the station who reported Phan - of no fixed abode - to police.
Phan pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B substance with intent to supply in June and was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.