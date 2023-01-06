Cody Fisher teammates pay tribute as shirt retired
- Published
A teammate of a footballer stabbed to death on a nightclub dancefloor has said: "I've never grieved as much as this."
Cody Fisher, 23, of non-league Stratford Town, died on Boxing Day after being hurt at the Crane venue in Digbeth, Birmingham.
His death has left a hole in the lives of those that shared a pitch with him, according to the club.
It retired Mr Fisher's number 23 shirt in a ceremony on Thursday.
The occasion ahead of Saturday's match - the team's first since Mr Fisher's death - gave the players a chance to come together to remember him.
The ceremony was led by Ian Holloway - former coach at Blackpool and Leicester City, and a friend of club chairman Jed McCrory.
Goalkeeper, Liam O'Brien, 31, told the BBC: "We are struggling, it hasn't sunk in, it's very fresh and raw.
"He was that lad - he would walk into a room and you would just see his smile because he was always happy."
Dan Lafferty, 21, said: "I'm still shocked. I still try and tell myself that it's not real and hasn't happened but it has - I feel lost.
"I've never grieved as much as this - you don't think one of your mates is going to pass away especially at the age of 23."
Describing Mr Fisher, a school sports coach, as "a beautiful person inside and out", teammate William Grocott, 30, added: "He was more than a footballer, he was a great friend."
He said: "He was one of a kind. I was lucky enough to have known Cody for five years, we've been on numerous holidays and nights out together."
The club has set up the Cody 23 Community Fund with the aim of helping young people to get a coaching licence and pay for their qualifications to become a referee.
Mr McCrory said: "If we can encourage people to coach, like Cody who went into schools and taught, we can keep Cody alive with us."
Murder suspects Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, appeared at the city's crown court on Wednesday.
Mr Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Mr Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, were remanded in custody.
The Crane nightclub has had its licence suspended for 28 days.