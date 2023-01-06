Birmingham City FC shirt in memory of murdered Arthur
Birmingham City FC is to raise money for the NSPCC with a one-off football shirt in memory of the murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
He was a fan of the club, with players from the men's and women's teams set to wear the design on 21 and 22 January, around the time of his birthday.
The club plans to sell the game-worn shirts thereafter, along with replicas and other merchandise, with all the profits going to the charity.
A minute's applause is also planned.
Arthur died in June 2020 from a brain injury inflicted by his stepmother Emma Tustin at their West Midlands home.
Tustin along with Arthur's father were jailed in December 2021.
Following the court case, Birmingham City fans held a march in his memory and an annual "Arthur Matchday" was organised, with the first being held in January last year.
This year's games are the men's match against Preston North End on 21 January and the women's match against Sunderland the following day.
The limited-edition memorial kit will feature "Arthur 6" printed in the centre of the chest.
The club said donations to the NSPCC in Arthur's memory could also be made online and at the matches.
NSPCC community fundraising manager for the West Midlands, Amanda Synnott, said the matchdays would "not only ensure Arthur is never forgotten but will also highlight the importance that we all play in safeguarding children and young people".