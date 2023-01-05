Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery
- Published
Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands.
A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to the site on Bourne Street, Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December.
Two of those arrested are being held on suspicion of corporate manslaughter, police have confirmed.
The nursery, along with other linked premises, has been closed.
The corporate manslaughter suspects were detained on Wednesday along with another woman held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
The three are aged 51, 53 and 37, says West Midlands Police, adding it is treating the death as suspicious.
Three others, aged 20, 23 and 50, were arrested on 16 December on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. They have been released on police bail.
A post-mortem examination has taken place, but further tests will be needed to establish the cause of death, according to police.
The boy's family is being supported, the force adds.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics and an air ambulance were called to Bourne Street at about 15:20 GMT on 9 December.
Crews found a child in a critical condition and advanced life support was administered which continued on the way to Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital by land ambulance.