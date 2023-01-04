Personalised number plates in spotlight in Wolverhampton
An artist's fascination with personalised car number plates and the stories behind them has led to a new exhibition.
Suki Chumber noticed a growing trend, particularly among the Asian community, for the plates to signify social identity, including faith and caste.
"It's becoming more and more about the person now rather than it being a few letters and a few numbers," he said.
PR1V4TES, at Wolverhampton Art Gallery, features photographs from his project.
The exhibition, which is on at the Lichfield Street venue until 26 March, is part of his project which explores the "cultural phenomenon" of personalised registration plates.
Mr Chumber began taken pictures of car owners with their chosen plates in Wolverhampton and the surrounding area in 2019.
Bobby Bhogal is among car owners pictured in the exhibition.
He paid £200 to have "T80GAL" on his plate about 15 years ago.
"I did actually look for my name Bobby and the closest one I got was about a £100k," he said.
He added: I went with my family name which I thought represents me, my family, my dad, my mom and my family.
"So that's why I chose that plate and it has been good. And I love it. And I wouldn't change it to be fair."
Mr Chumber, said he had "always been interested in cars" and enjoyed playing with them as a boy.
He became interested in individual number plates while studying art at university.
Official figures in 2020 suggest people in Britain own £3bn worth of private plates.
While taking photographs he noticed that although such plates had been around for many years, they seemed to becoming more personal and had "explored that idea".
"It's actually becoming a bit more a deeper idea about who they are and their own social identity and who they are maybe in their community, especially if they are talking about their name, their surnames and their cast," he said.
He also enjoyed hearing the "stories behind the number plates" and what motivated people to spend large sums of money on them.
The father-of-two has been an artist for 20 years and presented work in London and the Midlands.
The Wolverhampton gallery had been an "exciting space to me for many years", he said, adding there had been a huge amount of interest in the project.