Cody Fisher: Murder trial set for July after Birmingham nightclub stabbing
Two men accused of murdering footballer Cody Fisher at a Birmingham nightclub have been told they will stand trial in July.
The 23-year-old non-league player and school sports coach was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub on Boxing Day.
Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, appeared at the city's Crown court on Wednesday.
Neither entered a plea on a charge of murder. They were remanded in custody.
Judge Paul Farrer KC set a provisional trial date of 3 July.
Mr Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Mr Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, spoke only to confirm their names during the seven-minute hearing and are next due to appear in court on 17 March for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
The pair pleaded not guilty to a linked charge of affray on Monday.
Mr Fisher died 30 minutes after being stabbed at the club just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December.
The club's licence has been suspended amid accusations by police of a "scene of chaos" when officers arrived.
Mr Fisher had played for several non-league Midlands clubs, most recently Stratford Town, and was previously part of Birmingham City academy.
He also coached sports at a school in Redditch, Worcestershire.