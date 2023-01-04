Aldridge woman gives birth on drive after being sent home from hospital
- Published
A woman has given birth on her driveway, after being sent away from hospital.
Hannah Mitchell, 38, from Aldridge, Walsall, said she barely had time to remove her leggings before Ruby Lucia made an appearance on Thursday.
Ms Mitchell had been told she could not be admitted to Walsall Manor Hospital and to return when in full labour.
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust said it was investigating exactly what happened.
The mum, who already had one child, said her "gut feeling was the pain was too intense to go home".
However, she said a nurse who examined her said she was only 1cm dilated and told her to calm down.
"We reversed on to the drive and my waters broke in the passenger seat," she said.
Ms Mitchell's partner Phil Bryan, dialled 999 and followed instructions as he delivered his daughter.
"I've got the baby in one hand and Hannah's sitting in the car with the cord wrapped around her leg," he said.
"It was just really emotional, I still haven't processed what's gone on really."
Soon afterwards, paramedics arrived to help and Ruby later weighed in at 6lb 8oz (2.95kg) at hospital.
"It was terrible what happened, we shouldn't have been sent home," Ms Mitchell said.
"If I'm telling you I'm in excruciating pain, I am.
"At one point she did go blue and stopped breathing and we were panicking, but she came round. She's here, she's safe and we're really happy."
Jo Wright, deputy director of midwifery at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "We are sorry to hear that this lady's birth experience wasn't the one she'd hoped for and have contacted her to offer our support while we investigate exactly what happened.
"Once we have a full understanding we will meet with her to share our findings and look at any areas we can enhance for our service users. "