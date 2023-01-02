Cody Fisher: Men charged with nightclub murder due in court
- Published
Two men charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher at a Birmingham nightclub are due to appear in court.
The 23-year-old non-league footballer and school sports coach was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day.
Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, are in custody ahead of the Birmingham Magistrates' Court hearing.
The pair have also been charged with affray.
A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.
Four other people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have also been released on bail.
The Crane nightclub had its licence suspended for 28 days on Friday, following accusations by West Midlands Police there had been "serious management failings" at the venue on the night Mr Fisher died.
The force's application for the review said officers who attended "described a scene of chaos".
In a statement issued after the review hearing, the nightclub said it would not oppose the temporary licence suspension and was focused on supporting the investigation.
Mr Fisher had played for several non-league Midlands clubs, most recently Stratford Town.
Among the tributes, Bromsgrove Sporting praised their former player.
In a tweet the club wrote: "All of us at Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cody Fisher.
"Cody, was a friend to many at the club and we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."