Black Country Triathletes smash £24k target in honour of coach with MND
A group of swimmers have smashed their target after raising more than £26,000 by completing a 24-hour swim challenge.
The Black Country Triathletes each swam 12 miles, on 28 December, to raise money in honour of their coach who died with motor neurone disease (MND).
Alan Bagnall, 75, from Essington, Staffordshire, died in September. He had been part of the group for 19 years.
The goal had been to raise £24,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
About 50 people took part in the event at Wombourne Leisure Centre with Mr Bagnall's children and grandchildren also participating to help with the last laps.
One of the challenge organisers, Cheryl Blewitt, said: "We are absolutely overwhelmed and thankful for everyone that supported us.
"It was a tough challenge but the camaraderie and goodwill among swimmers was a great tribute to Alan.
"I've never experienced anything like it."
