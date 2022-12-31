Memories of Pope Benedict's Mass to 50,000 in Birmingham

More than 50,000 flocked to Birmingham to see the former Pope during his state visit in 2010

Former Pope Benedict XVI's visit to Birmingham, where 50,000 worshippers flocked to see him, has been remembered with "gratitude and warmth."

Benedict conducted Mass at Cofton Park in September 2010, where he also started the process to beatify Cardinal John Henry Newman.

Archbishop of Birmingham Bernard Longley paid tribute to a man who "showed us the love of the pastor's heart".

Benedict died on Saturday aged 95.

Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95 almost a decade after he stood down because of ailing health

People travelled from as far as India and South America for a glimpse of the former head of the Catholic Church when he conducted the Mass at Cofton Park, the culmination of a four-day state visit in the UK.

Remembering the historic event, The Archbishop of Birmingham said: "I recall with gratitude the warmth and impact of Pope Benedict's presence during his State Visit in 2010 and especially during his visit to Birmingham for the Beatification of Cardinal Newman.

"He showed us the love of the pastor's heart which had guided his ministry as priest, as bishop and as Supreme Pastor."

The former pope visited the region to beatified Cardinal John Henry Newman
Worshippers from across the globe came to Birmingham to see former Pope Benedict XVI

Those who also were in attendance at the Longbridge gathering have taken to social media to share their memories.

Frances Novillo tweeted: "Treasured memories of working as a cantor at the Mass he celebrated at Cofton Park in Birmingham. It was a very low time in my life and his gentleness and compassion surprised and encouraged me. May choirs of angels now sing him to his rest."

Dr Dawn Casserly of St Paul's School for Girls in Birmingham deemed it a day the pupils will "remember always".

Sharing a picture on Twitter she said: "What a marvellous occasion for our school to sing in the choir for the Mass of beatification of John John Henry Newman celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI at Cofton Park in 2010."

"I got to meet Pope Benedict a few times and even got to be part of his motorcade through the streets of Birmingham during his state visit - which was fun! He seemed like a humble man and filled a lot of people with hope. RIP," Dan Fitzpatrick tweeted.

Cardinal Newman, a theologian and poet, died in Birmingham in 1890. He became the first English person to be made a saint in almost 50 years in 2019.

Newman has been credited with two miracles by the Vatican, curing a man's crippling spinal disease and healing a woman's unstoppable bleeding.

