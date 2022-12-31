McDonald's set for demolition under Star City Nechells revamp
A McDonald's restaurant could be demolished and relocated at a leisure and entertainment complex to make way for an industrial development.
The demolition is part of a proposed revamping of the Star City site in Nechells, Birmingham.
Developers Star City Trustee Ltd want to build industrial and logistics units which a representative said would create up to 258 full-time jobs.
The changes would also see the loss of 630 parking spaces.
The Goals football centre in the eastern part of the site would be kept with new access roads built for visitors, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
With the area bordered on two sides by industrial or retail warehouses, the proposals would be a "logical" step to make better use of the under-used eastern car park, the representative said.
They claim it would also lead to growth in the Nechells area.
Star City was built in 2000 on the site of the former Nechells Power Station and has a multi-screen cinema and bowling alley.
