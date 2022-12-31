Cody Fisher: Two men charged with Birmingham nightclub stabbing murder
Two men have been charged with the murder of Cody Fisher, who was stabbed at a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.
Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, have been remanded in custody, West Midlands Police said.
They will appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 2 January,
Mr Fisher, 23, a non-league footballer and a school sports coach, was attacked at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth.
A 22-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.
And four other people, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on bail, police added.