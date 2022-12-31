Cody Fisher: Two men charged with Birmingham nightclub stabbing murder
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder following the stabbing of footballer Cody Fisher at a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.
Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, have been remanded in custody, police said.
The men, who were also charged with affray, will appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 2 January.
Mr Fisher, 23, a non-league footballer and a school sports coach, was attacked at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth.
A man, 22, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail.
And four other people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.
Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram, from West Midlands Police, said the arrests were "a significant development in our investigation," as the force "seeks to get justice for Cody, his family and friends".
He added officers were keen to hear from anyone with further information about the incident.