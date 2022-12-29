Dawat-e-Islami UK events warn of laughing gas dangers
An Islamic charity has begun a campaign to tackle misuse of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.
Dawat-e-Islami UK has held two events in the West Midlands where students of its centres were told about the dangers of the substance.
Police, medical experts and youth workers have been among those to address attendees at workshops.
The charity says it has also informed thousands of worshippers at Friday sermons and prayers.
It intended to create "mass awareness of this issue within a short period of time", it said.
In the West Midlands, more than 6,000 people were expected at weekly Friday sermons, with hundreds more at regular lectures.
After cannabis, nitrous oxide is the most commonly misused substance among 16 to 24-year-olds in England.
Under regulated application, it is intended for medical and dental procedures, but the Psychoactive Substances Act outlaws the knowing or reckless supply of it for inhalation, although there is no ban on direct consumer sales.
Sold in small metal canisters for recreational misuse, the colourless gas with heavy, regular inhalation can cause serious and permanent nerve damage, with lasting paralysis. It can prove fatal if inhaled from a large container.
Young people had come forward and admitted the misuse of nitrous oxide, expressing "intentions of abandoning this habit", the charity said.
It added that due to the Friday sermons and lectures, many parents and adults had thanked the organisation for creating exposure of the issue and educating them.
