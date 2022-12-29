Man hit by double-decker bus in Pensnett dies

The man was struck on Tennyson Street, Pensnett, on Wednesday afternoon

A 74-year-old man has died after being hit by a double-decker bus.

The crash happened on Tennyson Street in Pensnett, Dudley, just after 16:30 GMT on Wednesday, with an injured female pedestrian taken to hospital.

The man, also a pedestrian, was found in a critical condition and died at the scene, according to the ambulance service.

West Midlands Police said the bus driver was helping with its investigation.

The road, closed for a period, has since re-opened.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses as we build up a picture of what happened," said a force spokesperson.

The man's family has been informed.

Witnesses are being asked to come forward.

