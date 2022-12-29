Cody Fisher: Third man arrested after Birmingham nightclub stabbing
- Published
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 23-year-old Cody Fisher who was stabbed to death on a nightclub dance floor in Birmingham.
The suspect, 22, was arrested in London just before 03:00 GMT, police said.
Four other people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All were arrested in the capital. Two were held on Wednesday and two on Thursday. A post-mortem test confirmed the non-league footballer died of a stab wound.
The fatal stabbing happened just before 23:45 on Boxing Day at The Crane club, in the Digbeth area of the city.
Detectives believe he was approached by a group before being attacked.
West Midlands Police said it had applied to Birmingham City Council for the club's licence to be reviewed.