Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family.
Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December.
Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, West Midlands Police said.
His family said: "They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend."
Police are appealing for witnesses.
The incident happened during a Boxing Day event featuring well-known techno DJ Marco Carola, that started at 15:00 GMT.
Mr Fisher played left back in local non-league football around Birmingham.
His picture, released by West Midlands police, shows him in the colours of a Bromsgrove side, and he also played for Stratford Town and Stourbridge.
He had been in the Birmingham City FC Academy, and was also a trainee with Walsall, according to social media and local media posts.
Police believe Mr Fisher was approached by a group before being stabbed and are urging anyone in the club to get in touch.
"We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time," added Det Insp Thurgood.
"While we've spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened."
One clubber told the PA news agency there were "groups of lads" who were "looking to cause trouble".
"As soon as me and my friends walked in, we got a very weird vibe and the atmosphere wasn't good," said Sydnee Power, 23, from Birmingham.
No arrests have been made but the scene remains closed while officers gather evidence and review CCTV footage.
In a statement, the venue said its staff were "deeply shocked and saddened" by the incident, which happened shortly before the event was due to finish at midnight.
It said "our thoughts are with the victim, and his family and friends" and staff were working closely with investigators.
