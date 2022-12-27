Man stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A murder investigation is under way after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub.
The man was fatally injured at The Crane on Adderley Street, Digbeth just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December.
Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, West Midlands Police said.
"This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out," Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said.
The incident happened during a Boxing Day event featuring well-known techno DJ Marco Carola, that started at 15:00 GMT.
Police believe the victim was approached by a group before being stabbed and are urging anyone in the club to get in touch.
"We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time," added Ms Thurgood.
"While we've spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened."
No arrests have been made but the scene remains closed while officers gather evidence and review CCTV footage.
Neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area over the coming days to offer reassurance, police added.
