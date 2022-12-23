Handsworth: Murder charge after man fatally stabbed and others injured
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after another man was fatally stabbed and others were injured in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police, which was called to Soho Road, Handsworth, on Thursday morning, said Krystian Debski, 35, died and a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s also sustained stab wounds.
Antonio Tibere, 24, of Smethwick, has also been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.
He is due at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The woman remained in a serious condition in hospital, while the man had been discharged, the force said.
A tribute from Mr Debski's family, which was released by police, said: "He was a loving partner, father, son, uncle and cousin who will be deeply missed by all who knew him."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk