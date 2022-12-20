David Walliams visits Birmingham Children's Hospital

David Walliams and patientBirmingham Children's Hospital
David Walliams said he loved listening to the children's stories

David Walliams and Aston Villa players have visited Birmingham's Children Hospital to spread some festive cheer.

The author recently donated this year's royalties from his book The Midnight Gang to support the Virtual Reality Appeal.

The hospital hopes to use VR headsets to distract children while they undergo treatment, to reduce anxiety.

Players went with gifts and Walliams also dressed as Father Christmas during Monday's visit.

On social media, The Britain's Got Talent judge and star of Little Britain wrote: "I met inspirational patients and loved listening to all their stories. It was a humbling day and one I will never forget."

Birmingham Children's Hospital
The hospital said the BGT judge had brought festive cheer to the patients

This year was the first time since the pandemic the hospital was able to welcome back players from the Premier League team.

Birmingham Children's Hospital
The hospital welcomed back Aston Villa players for the first time since the pandemic

The hospital said Villa squad "really did help to make Christmas feel that little bit more special for our sick kids".

Birmingham Children's Hospital
There were smiles all around the wards when the author came to visit

