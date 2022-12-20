David Walliams visits Birmingham Children's Hospital
- Published
David Walliams and Aston Villa players have visited Birmingham's Children Hospital to spread some festive cheer.
The author recently donated this year's royalties from his book The Midnight Gang to support the Virtual Reality Appeal.
The hospital hopes to use VR headsets to distract children while they undergo treatment, to reduce anxiety.
Players went with gifts and Walliams also dressed as Father Christmas during Monday's visit.
David as Father Christmas today at Birmingham Children’s Hospital. @Bham_Childrens pic.twitter.com/KSjpeGTwM0— David Walliams HQ (@davidwalliams) December 19, 2022
On social media, The Britain's Got Talent judge and star of Little Britain wrote: "I met inspirational patients and loved listening to all their stories. It was a humbling day and one I will never forget."
This year was the first time since the pandemic the hospital was able to welcome back players from the Premier League team.
The hospital said Villa squad "really did help to make Christmas feel that little bit more special for our sick kids".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk