Coseley pedestrian struck by car dies in hospital
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in the West Midlands.
The man, aged in his 60s, was struck by a BMW on Havacre Lane in Coseley on Thursday evening and died in hospital the following day, West Midlands Police said.
The 36-year-old driver stopped further up the road and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.
She has been released pending further inquiries.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police, said officers' thoughts were with the family of the man who died.
He said: "We have made an arrest but would still ask anyone who we've not yet spoken to who believes they have information or dashcam footage to get in touch with us."
