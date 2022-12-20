Royal Mail Strikes hit Christmas sales for small Birmingham firm
A woman running a small business selling customised clothing says she was forced to stop selling Christmas items due to the postal strikes.
Kerisa Harvey, from Birmingham, said she could not afford delays and the prospect of bad reviews.
Royal Mail staff are set to continue their strike action, in a row over pay and conditions, on Friday and Saturday.
"If they keep striking that is when I have to look at switching to a different service," Ms Harvey said.
The 39-year-old runs Customisably and sells personalised clothing and customised gifts online through sites such as Instagram, Etsy and Facebook.
The business started in October 2021 and was going well this year until the strikes affected deliveries, she said.
"In the Facebook groups I'm in, there's so many people with businesses who have stopped early due to strikes," Ms Harvey said.
Other businesses have reported sending items in November and customers still awaiting them - leading to bad reviews, she added.
"Reviews are everything and lots of people have stopped [processing Christmas orders]."
Ms Harvey ended her sales of Christmas-themed items at the end of November and shifted to birthday and Valentine's Day products.
"I do support the strikers, everyone deserves fair pay and condition and I would still rather use Royal Mail, I trust them," she said.
"We'll just have to work around it as small businesses and ask people to order well in advance."
