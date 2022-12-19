Lorry driver jailed for Oldbury woman's M6 crash death
A lorry driver has been sentenced to 34 weeks in prison for the death of a "loving mother" in an M6 crash.
Robert Ward, 56, failed to give himself sufficient view to move safely across lanes at junction 10 on 27 July 2020, police said.
He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 16 December.
Victoria Kavanagh, 41, suffered critical injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oldbury resident had just found a job in safeguarding, having recently graduated in children's nursing with a plan to do a masters degree in public health.
"She will leave behind a massive hole in our lives and will be forever missed," her family said.
Ward, of Willenhall, Walsall, had changed his plea, having previously entered one of not guilty.
He has been banned from driving for 16 months and one week - a period to start upon release.
