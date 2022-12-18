Police concern for Smethwick girl, 6, missing from home
Police say they are worried about a six-year-old girl who has gone missing from home.
West Midlands Police said the girl - who they are only calling Aaich - had gone missing from Smethwick at about 16:00 GMT on Sunday.
Aaich was last seen wearing a long purple coat and pink dress, black Adidas trainers with red stripes, and a black hijab, the force said.
She was also carrying a star-shaped bag.
Police have released two photographs of the six-year-old and a picture of the bag she was carrying.
No further details have been released.
Officers urged anyone who saw Aaich or had any information about her disappearance to call 999.
