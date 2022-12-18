Jack Lowe: Second teenager charged over parkland murder
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in parkland.
Jack Lowe, 18, died after being attacked on land off Cook Street in Darlaston, West Midlands, on 7 December, West Midlands Police said.
The 15-year-old was charged on Saturday and is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
An 18-year-old was previously charged with murder on 12 December.
