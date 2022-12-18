Handsworth garden search: Child's body found
- Published
A child's body has been found during searches of a garden in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said last week it was scouring the garden of the home in Clarence Road, Handsworth.
It came after a man, 40, and a woman, 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.
Both have been charged with neglect and have been remanded in custody. Post-mortem tests are due to be held.
The force said the home's current occupiers were not connected to the inquiry.
Police said inquiries were continuing.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.