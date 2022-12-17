Jack Lowe death: Police arrest 15-year-old over stabbing
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another teenager in parkland.
Jack Lowe, who was 18, was fatally stabbed in the Cook Street area of Darlaston, West Midlands, on 7 December.
Last week an 18-year-old was charged with the murder and appeared before magistrates in Wolverhampton on Monday.
West Midlands Police said it continued to have extra officers in the area, to provide reassurance.
The force is also continuing to ask for witnesses to the attack.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk