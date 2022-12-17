Birmingham Aston Expressway crash: Man arrested
A man has been arrested after another man was hit and killed by several vehicles on a busy road in Birmingham.
Police believe the 54-year-old was hit by a driver who did not stop on the Aston Expressway at about 22:00 GMT on Friday, near the Bagot Street junction.
The force said it was possible the drivers of the other vehicles did not know they had been involved.
A man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink.
The 32-year-old, from Willenhall, remains in custody and the drivers of a number of other vehicles have been spoken to and their vehicles have been recovered, West Midlands Police said.
The 54-year-old's family have been informed of his death.
