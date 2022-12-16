Man charged with murder of 'caring' grandad in Oldbury
A man has been charged with the murder of a "caring" grandfather in Oldbury.
Simon West, 51, was found with head injuries after being assaulted in Wolverhampton Road at about 17:40 GMT on 10 December.
He died in hospital on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.
Arslan Farooq, 24, from Erdington was also charged with dangerous driving and appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.
He was remanded into custody to appear before the city's Crown Court on 20 December.
Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force.
In a tribute his family said: "Simon was a loving and caring father, brother, son, partner and recently grandfather.
"He was loved by everybody he met and will be deeply missed."
