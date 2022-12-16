West Midlands school buildings set for revamp
- Published
Twenty-nine school buildings across the West Midlands are due to be upgraded under a government scheme.
As part of the 10-year School Rebuilding Programme, the buildings are to become more energy efficient and powered from renewable energy sources.
The renovations will see classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms replaced.
The project includes 10 schools in Birmingham, three in Coventry, two in Solihull and two in Staffordshire.
In the Black Country, two schools in Dudley, two in Sandwell and two in Walsall are set to benefit from the project as well as three in Warwickshire, two in Worcestershire and one in Herefordshire.
One of the schools selected for renovation is Bishop Ullathorne Catholic School in Coventry and headteacher Chris Billings said: "To be able to serve the parents and students in a state of the art, purpose-built school is something everyone deserves but we feel very lucky to be included in the programme."
Baxter College in Kidderminster is set to have its sports hall rebuilt and headteacher Matt Carpenter told BBC Hereford and Worcester: "It's great for our pupils and staff, it will be a huge boost for the community.
"The building does a lot for the self-esteem for young people - if they are learning in a school they can be proud of, it makes a big difference."
The government has also set out next year's school funding allocations for local authorities following £2bn of funding set out in the Autumn Statement.
Gillian Keegan, secretary of state for education, said: "Education is a top priority for this Government. That is why, despite facing challenging economic circumstances, we are investing a record amount in our schools and colleges.
"The announcement will transform schools across the West Midlands and ensure they are fit for the future."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk