Walsall teenager denies explosives and terrorism charges
- Published
A teenager has denied possessing explosives and sharing online material that could encourage acts of terrorism.
Vaughn Conrad John Dolphin, 19, from Aldridge, in Walsall, West Midlands, was arrested in June at an address in Cheshire.
He was charged with eight counts under the Terrorism Act and two under the Explosive Substances Act and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
He was remanded in custody to reappear at the same court on 28 April.
The teenager is also charged with two counts of sharing online material that could encourage the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and six counts of possessing documents likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
