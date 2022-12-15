Woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Aldi car park
A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle on an Aldi car park.
The crash happened on Stratford Road in Hall Green, Birmingham, shortly after midday on Thursday.
The critically-injured woman, in her 70s, was declared dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The driver of the car that struck her did not require hospital treatment and stayed to help police with their inquiries.
Mikail Aziz, 17, who was in the supermarket's car park at the time, said: "It's a bit of a shock and tragic for the lady's family.
"It happened near the disabled parking - it's very sad."
West Midlands Police said its inquiries were continuing.
