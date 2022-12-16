Unsigned singer has Christmas song played on BBC Radio 2
An unsigned singer said it was "magical" to hear her Christmas song played on BBC Radio 2.
Teacher Susy Wall, who lives in Stourbridge, tweeted presenter Sara Cox in response to a prompt for her drivetime show.
"This was very out there for me as I'm not very good at promoting my music," said Mrs Wall.
The presenter tweeted after playing All Wrapped Up on Wednesday that listeners had "loved it".
"It's really lovely that people have liked it, and some people have added it to Christmas playlist," the singer added.
"Good on Sara Cox for championing unsigned artists."
The BBC Radio 2 presenter had asked listeners to finish the sentence, "before Christmas I will...".
"I just wrote, before Christmas I will get someone on Radio 2 to play my Christmas song," said Mrs Wall.
"They listened to it and they liked it and played it - which was bizarrely awesome."
Mrs Wall said she listened to her radio debut while bringing her mother home from a hospital appointment.
"They played it whilst we were both in the car. It was absolutely amazing for my mum as she's had a tough time recently so it gave her a real lift," she said.
The singer, originally from Abergavenny, has been writing and performing for years and now plans to make the most of her "15 minutes".
She said: "I thought, I'm the wrong side of 45 - if I'm going to do it, I need to do it now. I need to crack on if I'm going to have any kind of career. I'm giving it a really good push."
We played it! People loved it xx https://t.co/AIMfZFKlbR— sara cox💙 (@sarajcox) December 14, 2022
She will be performing the "fuzzy, feel good" song, recorded at a studio in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, at Katie Fitzgerald's, in Stourbridge, on Wednesday and then plans to focus on an album.
"I've had loads of people reach out to me from Twitter - loads of really, really lovely messages," she said.
"Someone said it should be a Christmas number one - it's just lovely to have found new ears, really."
