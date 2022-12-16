Strictly most magical feeling - Richie Anderson
- Published
Strictly Come Dancing is the "most magical feeling", Richie Anderson said as he prepared for a return to the dancefloor for the grand final.
The Radio 2 presenter will re-join the cast of celebrities for a group dance on Saturday.
His good friend and fellow West Midlander - Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds - will also be putting her dancing shoes back on.
The winner of the glitterball trophy will be crowned this weekend.
"It's the most magical feeling in the Strictly Ballroom and I can not wait to dance in there again," said Richie.
"When you get booted off the show, that's the hardest thing - that you will never get the feeling of dancing in front of a live audience again.
"I can not wait to put the sparkles back on."
The former BBC WM presenter was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice and became the second celebrity to be eliminated from the show.
He has hinted that the ensemble performance will have an 1980s theme.
"I feel so lucky that I had the chance to dance on Strictly, it's something I've wanted to do forever," the 35-year-old said.
"Although it was short, it was very sweet and I will cherish those moments forever.
"Whoever lifts the glitterball at the end thoroughly deserves it, I feel it will be the greatest final in Strictly's history."
Molly Rainford, Fleur East, Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin will now go head-to-head for the chance to win the series.
The final is on Saturday from 19:05 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk