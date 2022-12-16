Duran Duran nightclub The Rum Runner to get blue plaque honour
- Published
The site of a former nightclub known as the birthplace of the band Duran Duran is being honoured with a blue plaque.
The Rum Runner opened on Broad Street, Birmingham, in 1964 but became famous in the 1980s.
The club was also used for rehearsals by late-70s, early-80s acts Dexy's Midnight Runners and UB40 and was visited by artists including Boy George before being demolished in 1987.
The plaque will be unveiled at the site by Birmingham Civic Society on Friday.
Having the nightclub recognised with the award was great, said Jez Collins, from Birmingham Music Archive.
He added it came after the Commonwealth Games highlighted the city's music in its ceremonies earlier this year.
"This award is a brilliant end to a fantastic year for Birmingham and our music culture," Mr Collins said.
Duran Duran initially worked and rehearsed at the club and the owners, Paul and Michael Berrow, managed them, according to Birmingham City Council's archives.
The pair remodelled the Rum Runner after visiting the New York club Studio 54 at the height of the 1970s disco era and had DJs playing a mix of music including records by Roxy Music and David Bowie.
The Beat also filmed their video for the single Mirror In The Bathroom at the venue.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk