West Midlands Police arrests 100 suspected car thieves
- Published
Police in the West Midlands have arrested more than 100 suspected car criminals in the past three months in a crackdown on vehicle crime.
Just under 50 have now been charged with criminal offences. Some have been jailed and others await sentence.
A specialist vehicle crime taskforce was set up in September, involving officers with local knowledge.
Work has included operations to close down so-called chop shops, which act as a market for car thieves.
Police said on Tuesday they had uncovered a chop shop at an industrial unit in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, with recently stolen cars which had been dismantled.
Det Supt Jim Munro, head of the taskforce, said: "With the help of the public we can continue to tackle car crime and shut down chop shops.
"Intelligence we receive can be crucial, so by letting us know of suspicious activity or those involved we can step in and take action."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk