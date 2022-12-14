Solihull: Call to improve safety at lake after boys' deaths
- Published
Residents are calling for better safety at a lake where three boys died after being pulled out of the icy water.
The children, aged eight, 10 and 11, were playing at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, near Solihull, on Sunday.
A fourth boy rescued from the lake is still in hospital where his condition has been described as critical.
The community has suggested having a fence around the lake and more signage, Shesh Sheshabhatter, a councillor on Solihull Borough Council said.
He and fellow councillors are going to try to push the council for improved safety measures, he added.
Putting cameras in the area was another suggestion from the community.
On Wednesday, flowers, balloons, soft toys and messages of love could still be seen near the lake where a vigil was held on Monday evening.
The aunt of the 10-year-old who died, named locally as Jack Johnson, thanked the local community on social media for their support.
Charlotte McIlmurray described the boys' deaths as a nightmare, saying the pain of losing them was "unimaginable".
His school, St Anthony's Catholic Primary, shut on Monday but reopened Tuesday. Staff issued a statement saying a difficult day had been made easier by an amazing community of staff, children and family members.
Emergency services were called to Babbs Mill Park on Sunday afternoon after reports of children who had been on the ice getting into difficulties.
Searches of the lake continued throughout Tuesday although police stressed there was no suggestion anybody else was missing.
A group of 21 police officers from the Chelmsley Wood neighbourhood team stood silent for two minutes when visiting the site on Tuesday and thanked the community for the kindness shown towards the force.
Birmingham City manager John Eustace also laid a wreath on behalf of the football club.
Leroy Moss, who runs a kickboxing gym in the area, said the atmosphere was "eerie".
"You can tell something's happened here, it's not a nice feeling, it's a sad feeling," Mr Moss said.
Another vigil is due to be held at the weekend.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk