Patrols for Birmingham's Gay Village amid safety concerns
A new volunteer patrol service will begin in Birmingham's Gay Village after concerns about safety from the city's gay community.
Rainbow StreetWatch is thought to be the first of its kind in the country and is a response to feedback during Birmingham Pride, police say.
Last year, men were attacked in the area during nights out.
Patrols will take place in and around Hurst Street and more people are being asked to volunteer to take part.
The West Midlands force said people had reported concerns about hate crime and their personal safety when going from bar to bar.
"As well as being a friendly and visible presence to make people feel safer, Rainbow StreetWatch, as they call themselves, will report things like pot holes and broken streetlights to Birmingham City Council," a spokesperson said.
"They will report any crimes, antisocial or suspicious behaviour they see to our officers, Southside street wardens or bar security teams."
In August 2021, a couple were injured with bottles and had homophobic abuse shouted at them outside the Missing Bar in the Village.
Two months later, a man had a wine bottle thrown at his head as he walked home hand-in-hand with a man in the same area.
