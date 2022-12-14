Solihull: Six-year-old boy who fell into icy lake dies
- Published
A six-year-old who fell into an icy lake near Solihull with three other boys has died, police have said.
The three other boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, who have also died were playing with the younger child at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said it was with "heartfelt sadness" they had to report the six-year-old in hospital had "lost his fight for life".
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.
