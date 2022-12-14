Balsall Heath votes on creating neighbourhood council
A community is being asked to vote on plans to set up a neighbourhood council that would act like a parish authority, overseeing certain services.
Proponents say the proposal, for Balsall Heath, Birmingham, would benefit the community as local people would act on their behalf.
It would, however, involve a precept being added to council tax.
Birmingham City Council said the city already had two neighbourhood councils in operation.
The area of Balsall Heath is split across two city council wards, Balsall Heath West and Sparkbrook and Balsall Heath East.
According to figures from the local authority, both have higher than average levels of unemployment, lower than average income levels, and a high minority ethnic population.
Staff at Ark Tindal Primary Academy, who are accustomed to the issues faced by the area, operate a foodbank and help pupils acquire uniforms. A free full-time nursery which provides meals to attending children is also offered.
Some at the school have suggested the tax precept could be a problem.
"There are some families here who need lots of support," said Roisin Judge, one of the deputy headteachers.
"There are high levels of deprivation within the local community... and there are also high levels of people who speak English as an additional language.
"We make sure the parents have all they need to access the best education they can.
"We have a really tight-knit community with a really strong voice, it is important to us that voice is heard."
She added that for pupils' parents, though, the tax precept posed financial concerns, saying: "They are worried about paying an extra charge because [for] some of our families, that is something that just can't happen, there is just no extra money in the house at the moment."
But David Cusack, chief executive of St Paul's Community Development Trust, which has been part of a push to realise the neighbourhood council plan, said the additional expense would make a positive difference to people's lives.
Mr Cusack said Balsall Heath was a "wonderful community" and his group appreciated the views on the charge amid rising costs of living.
"The actual precept will be set by the council when it is established but looking at other neighbourhood councils and parish councils around the area, it averages at about £1 per week per resident, but, as opposed to council tax, 100% of that money will come back in to Balsall Heath," he said.
The city council said Birmingham was the youngest city in Europe in terms of population age, with the under-25s accounting for nearly 40% of its residents.
Balsall Heath itself has a higher than average population of young people.
Against that backdrop, sixth form student Ehsan Ibrahim, 17, said he supported the idea of a hyper-local council in which the area's locals would work together.
"That in itself is what Balsall Heath needs," he said. "We need people that understand us and can do what is best for us and put our best interests at heart."
Councillor Sharon Thompson, city council cabinet member for housing and homelessness, said Birmingham already had the neighbourhood councils of New Frankley Parish Council and Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council, and it was important for residents to have more agency in what happened around them.
"In those areas [with neighbourhood councils], residents tell us it works particularly well - they are very different [areas]... which really demonstrates that this is really tailor-made to the local neighbourhood ," Ms Thompson said.
"I'm really pleased that [Balsall Heath residents] are taking the initiative to do more for their local community in a strategic manner."
Residents are being asked to cast their votes before the deadline on 17 December.
The ballot is being conducted by post, with all registered voters in the area having received a form.
