Vigil held for three boys who died in icy lake near Solihull
People gathered for a vigil following the deaths of three boys who plunged into an icy lake near Solihull.
The three, aged eight, 10 and 11, were rescued from a lake in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst, on Sunday, but later died.
Police said searches of the lake will continue throughout Tuesday but have stressed there is no suggestion anybody else is missing.
A six-year-old boy who was also pulled from the water, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Flowers, balloons, soft toys and candles were left by mourners at a vigil in Kingshurst, on Monday night.
Members of the public and police officers initially went into the water to try to get the children, before the victims were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters who got the group out.
A police officer had to punch through the ice to rescue to boys, West Midlands Police said.
Solihull councillor Ian Courts said: "We are completely stunned at what's happened.
"Clearly our thoughts and prayers have to be with the families in this situation. I can hardly imagine what the families are going through."
At least one of the boys attended St Anthony's Catholic Primary School which shut on Monday after the incident. The school reopened on Tuesday morning.
Marcus Brain, chair of governors, said: "It's a very, very close-knit community, we've got families that have been here for five generations, everybody knows everybody else.
"Everybody I've spoken to... are in an utter state of shock."
Mother-of-four Comfort Konfor said she had not been able to sleep and had just kept praying.
"The image keeps coming to mind of children," she said.
Pastor Emil Kerekes from Connection Church Kingshurst said he wanted the families to know they were here to support them.
"All the other church leaders and group leaders in the local community, we want to get together and maybe come up with a plan to somehow help them," he said.
Police believe there were a number of witnesses at the lake they are yet to speak to and are urging them to come forward.
Supt Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, said the families affected by the tragedy were "absolutely devastated".
He added: "Also this time of year, it's on the run-up to Christmas, so close to the event itself, also adds to that tragedy.
The force said they were doing their very best to support the families.
