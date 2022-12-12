Teenager in court over fatal stabbing in Darlaston
An 18-year-old has appeared in court accused of the murder of another teenager in parkland.
Jack Lowe, 18, was stabbed near Cook Street in Darlaston, Walsall, on Wednesday, and died at the scene.
Brandon Price,18, of Mellish Road, Walsall was charged on Sunday and appeared before magistrates in Wolverhampton on Monday.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.
