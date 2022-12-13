Police search for human remains in Birmingham after child death report
Officers have begun searching the garden of a property for human remains following reports of the death of a child.
The move follows information given to police regarding a death at a property in Clarence Road, in the Handsworth area of Birmingham in 2020.
A man aged 40 and a woman, 41, have been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and neglect.
The man was remanded after appearing in court, said West Midlands Police.
