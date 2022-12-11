Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham.
They have been taken to two hospitals in the city after the incident at Babbs Mill Park on Sunday afternoon.
West Midlands Ambulance service said there was no update on their condition.
Fire chief Richard Stanton said: "We have continued search operations in order to confirm whether there were any more in the water."
Speaking at a news conference, he said crews were told on arrival that up to six people were in the lake.
He added: "The specialist medical advice we have been given on the scene, given the temperature of the water, given the age of those who entered the water and the amount of time they have been in there, this would no longer be a search and rescue operation."
The ambulance service said its resources had now been stood down.
Supt Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, said he could not confirm they were looking for anyone else at this stage.