Family pays tribute as man charged with Jack Lowe murder in Walsall
- Published
The family of a teenager who was fatally stabbed say their lives have become a "bad nightmare they can't wake up from".
Jack Lowe,18, died at the scene of the attack in parkland off Cook Street in Darlaston on Wednesday.
Brandon Price,18, of Mellish Road, Walsall has been charged with his murder after he was arrested along with two other teenagers on Saturday.
He is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.
A 16-year-old suspect has since been released on bail with conditions, while another 18-year-old was released with no further action taken.
West Midlands Police has urged anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
In a statement released by police, the victim's mother described him as a "caring, beautiful and most loving boy".
"Jack, you had the most beautiful smile, you would light up a whole room, always making everyone around you laugh.
"Our lives will never be the same without you, you had your whole life ahead of you and now it's been snatched away in the most horrific way.
'Goodnight darling boy'
"We all miss you so terribly much, our darling boy. It still doesn't seem real, feels like we're in a bad nightmare we can't wake up from.
"Now Jack, go and rest your head and sleep tight. Now, forever and always. Goodnight darling boy."
His dad, added: "I love you Jack, you will always be my little boy. I thought about you every day - I'll never stop loving you. I love you more than you'll ever know."
