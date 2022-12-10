Man charged with murder after woman stabbed in Oldbury
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed to death.
The woman was confirmed dead at the scene in Hilton Road, Oldbury, after emergency services arrived at about 23:20 GMT on Thursday.
Legitte Reid, 55, also of Hilton Road, was arrested shortly afterwards and remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court later, police said.
A cordon remains at the scene, West Midlands Police has said.
Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "Our thoughts remain with the woman's family at this incredibly difficult time who are being supported by specialist officers.
"We have additional officers in the area and you can speak to them if you have any concerns."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk